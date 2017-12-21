Charm City
Tune In To The Magic Christmas Music Special Presented By Baltimore's Credit Union!

Aliya Faust
Magic 95.9 Christmas Music Special

Source: Creative Services / iOne

This holiday season we’re taking over your airwaves on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with your favorite Christmas classics, brought to you by Baltimore’s Credit Union…MECU.

In between time, press play below to see the nine songs you absolutely must add to your Christmas playlist + see how MECU can help you deck the halls this season and New Year by visiting MECU.com.

Happy Holidays from Magic 95.9 and MECU!

 

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

