Tune In To The Magic Christmas Music Special Presented By Baltimore’s Credit Union!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

This holiday season we’re taking over your airwaves on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with your favorite Christmas classics, brought to you by Baltimore’s Credit Union…MECU.

Click Here to Listen Live

In between time, press play below to see the nine songs you absolutely must add to your Christmas playlist + see how MECU can help you deck the halls this season and New Year by visiting MECU.com.

Happy Holidays from Magic 95.9 and MECU!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Latest News: