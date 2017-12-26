News & Gossip
Vote For Your Favorite Song Of 2017!

Aliya Faust, Online Editor
Magic Rewind

As we wind down 2017, it’s always fun to take a look back at the music that made up the soundtrack of our year. Through the good times… and the not so good times. So listen to Magic 95.9 on New Year’s Day as Baltimore’s Credit Union…MECU presents the “Magic 2017 Rewind.” That is, the top 17 songs of 2017! And what we play is up to you.

Cast your votes below and we’ll play them back at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day!

