News Roundup: Cam Newton On Diddy; Deadly Pittsburgh Fire; Cops Who Held Girl At Gunpoint Gets Off

Photo by

National
Home > National

News Roundup: Cam Newton On Diddy; Deadly Pittsburgh Fire; Cops Who Held Girl At Gunpoint Gets Off

Diddy may bring in Colin Kaepernick if he buys the team.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Cam Newton Is A Fan Of “Diddy” Buying Carolina Panthers?

Sean “Diddy” Combs would have the approval of Cam Newton if he chooses to buy the Carolina Panthers from owner Jerry Richardson. The quarterback has always “looked up to the mogul,” he told reporters Wednesday, according to ESPN‘s David Newton.

But would Newton also be okay with “Diddy” bringing in Colin Kaepernick to play? Yes, the quarterback is open to hitting the field with Kaep. Newton’s enthusiasm for the potential deal with Combs and Kaepernick comes after  Richardson announced Sunday he plans to sell the Panthers at the end of the 2017 season. Allegations of inappropriate behavior and comments directed toward team employees by Richardson were made, Sports Illustrated‘s L. Jon Wertheim and Viv Bernstein said, providing details on the claims.

Little Girl, Two Women Killed In Pittsburgh Fire

A deadly fire rippled through a Pittsburgh home Wednesday, leaving two women and one 4-year-old girl dead, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Arson is suspected as one man reportedly claimed responsibility for the blaze, saying he set it in retaliation for a fistfight outside a Penn Hills nightclub, police said. The man said he ignited the fire after being beaten by a man who lived at the home.

“Yep, yep, I did it. They shouldn’t [mess] with me,” 41-year-old Martell Smith of the North Side uttered repeatedly as he watched firefighters battle the blaze about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a witness told police.

The man who the suspect was looking to punish was not there when the fire began, cops said. The man’s mother, Sandra Carter Douglas, 58, was at the home and was killed by the fire. The son’s girlfriend, Shamira Staten, 21, and her daughter, Chy’enne Manning, who both lived in the house, were also killed. Douglas’ husband, Cecil Douglas, 58, escaped through a second-story window, jumped and broke his ankle.

Police arrested and charged Smith with multiple counts of homicide, arson, and endangerment Thursday.

Michigan Cops Who Held Girl At Gunpoint Gets Off

The Michigan police officers that recently held an 11-year-old African-American girl at gunpoint and handcuffed her outside of her home during a search for a murder suspect will not face any discipline, The Associated Press reported. Honestie Hodges, her mother and her aunt were held by a Grand Rapids officers, who names were not released, on December 6 in an incident captured by a body camera. After an internal investigation of the incident, police found the officers didn’t violate department policy, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

SEE ALSO:

Reporter’s Comments Suggesting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Uses Drugs Under Fire

11-Year-Old Michigan Girl Held At Gunpoint, Screamed While Handcuffed Outside Home

Mamie Johnson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

21 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
News Roundup: Cam Newton On Diddy; Deadly Pittsburgh…

Cam Newton shared his thoughts about Sean "Diddy" Combs possibly buying the Carolina Panthers and potentially bringing in Colin Kaepernick.
12.22.17
Donald Trump Jr. Posts Racist Obama Cake Instagram…

Donald Trump Jr. nearly caused a boycott at one restaurant after he posted an Instagram photo of himself and Ted…
12.22.17
Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle…

Three images released by Kensington Palace show the couple in bliss ahead of their May 2018 wedding.
12.21.17
Venus Williams Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Fatal…

The tennis star faced a wrongful death lawsuit.
12.21.17
News Roundup: Nelly Sued Again; Jemele Hill Not…

The woman who accused Nelly of rape has filed allegations of sexual harassment and defamation against him after the rape…
12.21.17
9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop…

Buy Black (and women owned).
12.21.17
Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And…

....literally. The fashion house commissioned Spanish artist and illustrator Ignasi Monreal for these digital paintings.
12.21.17
Thieves Kill DC Teen For $220 Christmas Sneakers

A 17-year-old high school student from the District of Columbia is the latest victim of the toxic side of sneaker…
12.21.17
Eight Songs By Black Women To Inspire Your…

We are in scary times. Our president defends Neo-Nazis. The “Supreme Leader” of North Korea issues weekly threats. A tax…
12.21.17
GET THE LOOK: Ciara Gives Us Velvet And…

This fabulous holiday look can be all yours! Check out the options starting at $45.00.
12.20.17