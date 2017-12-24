News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her Body In Extreme Tattoo Removal

Ouch!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Mel B.

Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Tattoos don’t have to be forever!

Just ask Mel B who recently took ink removal to a whole other level. The former Spice Girl cut out of a chunk out of one of her tats that spelled out her ex-husband’s name.

According to PEOPLE, the body art was a tribute to Stephen Belafonte, and had the words, “Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart” tattooed down her side. Apparently, she had a surgeon perform the cutting, who finished off the job with 13 stitches.

Ouch!

Brown will now need a laser to minimize the incision scar.

It’s not a secret that Mel and Stephen had a tumultuous marriage. The America’s Got Talent judge claims that over the ten years they were together, she was abused, drugged and forced into a sexual relationship with their nanny.

“I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship,” Brown said.

“Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me.”

A judge finalized their divorce on December 15 some 8 months after Mel B filed the papers. The two will share custody of their 6-year-old daughter Madison and split the profits from the sale of their Los Angeles home.

We hope now that Mel can finally feel free of that man!

RELATED NEWS:

Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal Support To Ex-Husband

Mel B Allegedly ‘Drugged Throughout Course Of Marriage’ Says Lawyer

Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband, Claims She Suffered Mental And Physical Abuse

Celebrity Ink: Tattooed Lovers

18 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Ink: Tattooed Lovers

Continue reading Celebrity Ink: Tattooed Lovers

Celebrity Ink: Tattooed Lovers

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Blames Houston’s Sheila Jackson Lee For Her…

Flying during the holiday season is always stressful. From the crowds to delays, everyone is on edge in the friendly…
12.26.17
Here’s What Happened After Chicago Cops Raided The…

The Chicago police broke down the wrong door and entered a home days before Christmas with a no-knock warrant and…
12.26.17
Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American…

It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the…
12.26.17
A 97-Year-Old Black Veteran Faces Eviction For The…

James Blakely, a 97-year-old veteran, is battling his landlord to stay in an apartment he believes was given to him…
12.26.17
Come Again? Trump Said Haitian Immigrants ‘All Have…

Obama would never.
12.26.17
Texas Restaurant Under Fire For ‘Coon Chicken Inn’…

Imagine sitting in a restaurant and you see a  neon sign with a racist caricature of a Black man that…
12.26.17
Watch: Republican Dragged To Hell For Advocating For…

Trump has made immigration such a hot button issue that even the most radical of Republicans feel comfortable coming forward…
12.26.17
Here’s Why The Drug Death Rate For Blacks…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blamed fentanyl for the steep increase in 2016 drug deaths among African Americans.
12.26.17
News Roundup: Cam Newton On Diddy; Deadly Pittsburgh…

Cam Newton shared his thoughts about Sean "Diddy" Combs possibly buying the Carolina Panthers and potentially bringing in Colin Kaepernick.
12.22.17
Donald Trump Jr. Posts Racist Obama Cake Instagram…

Donald Trump Jr. nearly caused a boycott at one restaurant after he posted an Instagram photo of himself and Ted…
12.22.17