Come Again? Trump Said Haitian Immigrants ‘All Have AIDS’ and Nigerians Live in ‘Huts’

Y’all president continues to show his true colors when it comes to race.

A New York Times report says that during a meeting about immigration in June, #45 said that “all Haitians have AIDS and Nigerians live in huts.

The Times wrote that sources told them that Trump was upset because a judge struck down his immigration ban. Apparently he lashed out at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and other top aides, yelling that thousands of foreigners were given visas during the first year of his presidency, even though he promised his supporters he would crack down on letting people into the country.

“More than 2,500 were from Afghanistan, a terrorist haven, the president complained.

Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They “all have AIDS,” he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by a different person who was there.

Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office.”

Of course the White House denies that Trump used those words.

“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims,” she said.

“It’s both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”

Naturally, folks on Twitter had a lot to say about the president’s blatant ignorance:

Obama to the people of Haiti: “You will not be forsaken. You will not be forgotten. In this, your hour of greatest need, America stands with you.” Trump to the people of Haiti: "Go away, you have AIDS." https://t.co/OxEWsDAHYL — Kevin Guilfoile (@kevinguilfoile) December 23, 2017

The thing about Haiti is that its people don't all have AIDS. That's a hateful stereotype that robs people in need of support of their dignity. And the thing about HIV/AIDS is that it's a disease, not a weapon to bludgeon whole cultures with. https://t.co/nlgG8N4rGD — Kwame Opam (@kwameopam) December 24, 2017

Me: probably won’t be crazy Trump stories before 2018 *opens CNN* “WH pushed back on report that Trump said during a June meeting that people coming from Haiti "all have AIDS," that Nigerian immigrants would never "go back to their huts" and Afghanistan is a terrorist haven.” — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) December 23, 2017

In Trump’s racist world the beautiful people of Haiti “all have AIDS” & Nigerians all live in huts, while Nazis are “very fine people.” A deplorable view of the world. https://t.co/SXFK5lDg8r — Simar (@sahluwal) December 23, 2017

It’s no secret that the President has serious issues with Black people, but this is a new low, even for him.

Obama would never.

