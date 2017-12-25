Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American People’ For Christmas

Photo by

National
Home > National

Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American People’ For Christmas

You get what you give.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the gift and the thought are equally important. He received a gift of horse manure for Christmas.

It was chaos at Mnuchin’s Bel-Air  home on Saturday. NBC reports there was a suspicious package left with a next-door neighbor, which was addressed to Steven Munchin. It was reportedly a large box in Christmas wrapping. The LAPD were called, opened the package and discovered horse manure with a card making a reference to Mnuchin and President Donald Trump.  NBC reported, “The card did not contain a threat, but there was some kind of negative reference to Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax overhaul.”

RELATED: ‘Absolute Travesty’: Black Lawmakers Slam GOP Tax Overhaul

The card was signed “from the American people.” Well, you get what you give. Mnuchin and Trump gave the American people a sh**ty tax deal and Mnuchin got some manure in return.

Click here to read NewsOne‘s coverage of what the tax overhaul means for you and your family.

SOURCE: NBC

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

Mamie Johnson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

21 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Blames Houston’s Sheila Jackson Lee For Her…

Flying during the holiday season is always stressful. From the crowds to delays, everyone is on edge in the friendly…
12.26.17
Here’s What Happened After Chicago Cops Raided The…

The Chicago police broke down the wrong door and entered a home days before Christmas with a no-knock warrant and…
12.26.17
Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American…

It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the…
12.26.17
A 97-Year-Old Black Veteran Faces Eviction For The…

James Blakely, a 97-year-old veteran, is battling his landlord to stay in an apartment he believes was given to him…
12.26.17
Come Again? Trump Said Haitian Immigrants ‘All Have…

Obama would never.
12.26.17
Texas Restaurant Under Fire For ‘Coon Chicken Inn’…

Imagine sitting in a restaurant and you see a  neon sign with a racist caricature of a Black man that…
12.26.17
Watch: Republican Dragged To Hell For Advocating For…

Trump has made immigration such a hot button issue that even the most radical of Republicans feel comfortable coming forward…
12.26.17
Here’s Why The Drug Death Rate For Blacks…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blamed fentanyl for the steep increase in 2016 drug deaths among African Americans.
12.26.17
News Roundup: Cam Newton On Diddy; Deadly Pittsburgh…

Cam Newton shared his thoughts about Sean "Diddy" Combs possibly buying the Carolina Panthers and potentially bringing in Colin Kaepernick.
12.22.17
Donald Trump Jr. Posts Racist Obama Cake Instagram…

Donald Trump Jr. nearly caused a boycott at one restaurant after he posted an Instagram photo of himself and Ted…
12.22.17