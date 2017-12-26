Cardi B’s Tweets Before ‘Bodak Yellow’ Dropped Are All The Motivation You Need For 2018

Cardi B has had a phenomenal year full of back-to-back wins and the nation knows her as a formidable contender and force to reckon with in hip hop now. But 7 months ago—before her work ethic and talent came to a head—she was just hoping to finally make her fans proud.

Take a look back at Cardi’s tweets before “Bodak Yellow” dropped for confirmation that your life can change tremendously if you believe in yourself and work hard for it.

Bodak Yellow is so hard.I was listening to it ,it made me almost cry ,I really fucking did that .Ya will be proud I promise ❤️❤️❤️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 12, 2017

I spend long studio nights and my own money and spend long hours writing my shit for somebody to say I don't deserve it — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 16, 2017

Thanks to “Bodak Yellow,” she would go on to become the first female rapper to top the Billboard 100 chart without any features since Lauryn Hill went number one in 1998.

Now, “Bodak Yellow” is up for two Grammys. May her wins continue.