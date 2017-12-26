Cardi B’s Tweets Before ‘Bodak Yellow’ Dropped Are All The Motivation You Need For 2018

Cardi B has had a phenomenal year full of back-to-back wins and the nation knows her as a formidable contender and force to reckon with in hip hop now. But 7 months ago—before her work ethic and talent came to a head—she was just hoping to finally make her fans proud.
Take a look back at Cardi’s tweets before “Bodak Yellow” dropped for confirmation that your life can change tremendously if you believe in yourself and work hard for it.
Bodak Yellow is so hard.I was listening to it ,it made me almost cry ,I really fucking did that .Ya will be proud I promise ❤️❤️❤️