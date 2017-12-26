News & Gossip
Cardi B’s Tweets Before ‘Bodak Yellow’ Dropped Are All The Motivation You Need For 2018

Just a reminder before we bring in the new year.

Fenty Puma By Rihanna - Front Row & Backstage - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Cardi B has had a phenomenal year full of back-to-back wins and the nation knows her as a formidable contender and force to reckon with in hip hop now. But 7 months ago—before her work ethic and talent came to a head—she was just hoping to finally make her fans proud.

Take a look back at Cardi’s tweets before “Bodak Yellow” dropped for confirmation that your life can change tremendously if you believe in yourself and work hard for it.

Thanks to “Bodak Yellow,” she would go on to become the first female rapper to top the Billboard 100 chart without any features since Lauryn Hill went number one in 1998.

Now, “Bodak Yellow” is up for two Grammys. May her wins continue.

