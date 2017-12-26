News & Gossip
Barack Obama Is Still Out Here Being A Better President Than 45

US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

While Trump tweeted another tone deaf tweet about America and the holidays:

 

 

Former President Barack Obama wished everyone a Merry Christmas and was even out in the streets actually making effective change in the community:

 

 

 

The video on the next page if proof that the former President loves the holidays just as much as the rest of us.  Hit the flip to check it out.

 

