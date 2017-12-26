Dr. Umar Johnson Under Investigation Over His Psychology License

Dr. Umar Johnson is the self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism, who once said queer people are a “conspiracy” to control the population. He argued “single Black mothers” psychologically castrate their sons. He claimed light-skinned Black people aren’t really Black. Umar’s rants are often filled with calling other Black folks coons and dirty ni****s. His ridiculous comments are endless, but another controversial aspect of Umar is his so-called psychology license.

Rumor had it that Umar did not have a psychology license, which he reportedly does. However, what’s in question are the credentials he used to obtain the license. Atlanta Black Star reports, “Dr. Umar Johnson has reportedly been called to stand trial before the Pennsylvania State Board of Psychology amid concerns over his credentials as a psychologist.” Umar went on a social media rant — the worst place to defend yourself when you are about to go to court — saying that the “white man” is trying to take away his license. See below:

Atlanta Black Star got more details, “A notice from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania obtained by Atlanta Black Star accuses Johnson of presenting himself as a psychologist without the proper credentials, indicating that he’s never held an authorization to practice a profession/occupation from the state’s psychology board. Moreover, the notice states that Johnson doesn’t have a proper license to practice as a psychologist in the state.” Johnson will to prove he is a certified psych professional and “faces civil penalties of about $10,000 for each alleged violation and could even incur the costs of an investigation into the matter, according to the notice warning of possible disciplinary action.”

Well, Mr. Johnson, if you have the proper credentials then clearly you have nothing to worry about — or maybe queer people aren’t the conspiracy, you and your theories might be the conspiracy. Nonetheless, some people are supporting Umar, like political rapper Killer Mike, who posted his support on IG:

Twitter has been dragging Umar.

You can practice therapy/psychology and be licensed with a masters. He lied about being a doctor since there's no record of completing a dissertation yet still using Dr. as a honorific. Notice how the board does not refer to him as Dr. Umar Johnson. — William Jamal Richardson (@DecolonialBlack) December 22, 2017

Mister Umar Johnson back in the news? Y’all still thinking that fake Dokta gonna lead y’all to freedom being homophobic and misogynistic? Pro black with conditions will never work. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) December 22, 2017

Umar Johnson: The cracka's degrees mean nothing to me as they are tools of the oppressor to subjugate and divide the black core family. Also Umar Johnson: The white man and the feeble minded niccas are trying to take away my degree. Come to my farewell tour! pic.twitter.com/zhvleVak6l — Coonfucious (@Blike_Dante) December 22, 2017

If Umar is proven to be a liar and has to pay $10,000 for each violation, don’t worry, he is currently on a “farewell tour,” cashing in on all of his hateful rhetoric.

SOURCE: Atlanta Black Star

