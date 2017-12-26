News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lil Jon Is Really Out Here Trying To Be The New CEO Of Papa John’s

YEEEEUUUAAAHHH!

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Papa John's CEO John Schnatter

Source: WENN / WENN

Pizza giant Papa John’s will be going through a huge transition after the current CEO, John Schnatter (AKA Papa John himself) recently announced his decision to step down from his position come January 2018. As it is now public knowledge that the company is in need of a Chief Executive Officer to take over, there’s only one person who might be even more fit for the job, and he just so happens to match the branding of the company, too.

One person on Twitter recently suggested that Hip-Hop legend Lil Jon should take over as the CEO, which is only right since he is one of the other most famous Jo(h)n’s of the world. Devin Smith tweeted: “Now that Papa John isn’t the CEO at Papa John’s, I think the only valid choice for the next CEO is Lil Jon.” The Atlanta native took virtually no time to ecstatically reply to this smart suggestion, and if you can’t already tell, he’s pretty excited for the hypothetical opportunity.

Papa John’s also got in on the fun, and it seems like they’re in on the gag too. They replied to Lil Jon’s wishes to immediately start as CEO enthusiasitcally responding with one of his famous adlibs:

In all reality, this probably won’t actually happen, but it’s a fun idea to hypothesize. On the tail of a whole lot of recent criticism for the company, Lil Jon taking over might be the only way a lot of disgruntled customers will ever indulge in the pizza chain again.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Lil Jon Is Really Out Here Trying To Be The New CEO Of Papa John’s

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UK Newspaper Faces Racism Claims Over ‘Niggling Worry’…

The Daily Mail has been accused of racism for printing one writer's message about having a "niggling worry" about a…
12.27.17
The Wake Up: American Airlines Kicks Off Two…

Unfriendly Skies On Christmas Eve, Memphis Hustle guard Marquis Teague (seen above) and forward Trahson Burrell boarded a flight from…
12.27.17
Report: Prince Harry Wants The Obamas At His…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get married on May 19 and the wedding is already being planned,…
12.27.17
CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To…

Paris Dennard has had a hard time on television in 2017. Everyone from Keith Boykin to Cornel West to A. Scott…
12.27.17
Happy Kwanzaa: Here Are 10 Stylish Pieces To…

You're not going to have to say: "What am I going to wear?" this Kwanzaa season.
12.27.17
Dr. Umar Johnson Under Investigation Over His Psychology…

Dr. Umar Johnson is the self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism, who once said queer people are a “conspiracy” to control the…
12.27.17
Here Are 27 Haute Hairstyles To Help You…

Take your party look up a notch with these styles.
12.27.17
Woman Blames Houston’s Sheila Jackson Lee For Her…

Flying during the holiday season is always stressful. From the crowds to delays, everyone is on edge in the friendly…
12.26.17
Here’s What Happened After Chicago Cops Raided The…

The Chicago police broke down the wrong door and entered a home days before Christmas with a no-knock warrant and…
12.26.17
Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American…

It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the…
12.26.17