News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Find Out Why This Store Is Catching So Much Heat For Starting A GoFundMe After Getting Robbed

Where's the holiday spirit?

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
LA Riots in Reaction to the Rodney King Verdict

Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty

A store in Las Vegas by the name of On The Arm is catching a ton of heat after a post they made to their Instagram page on Christmas day. The store has been open for a little over a year now, and is a consignment shop that sells expensive, sought after streetwear brands like Supreme, Palace, and Bape. On Monday, the store posted security video footage of the Las Vegas storefront being burglarized by a couple young men, and assisted it with a long caption that included a link to a newly-started GoFundMe page. The footage showed the men breaking their glass windows and also a couple blood-splattered merchandise items from their shop. In the caption, the store owner said that they don’t know which items were stolen and they are starting the fundraiser in order to cover damages and stolen items.

The post received nearly 1,000 comments with some words of support, but most of the remarks were consumers wondering why a store that boasts such an expensive stock wouldn’t have a more-secured store front or insurance to cover instances like this. On top of that, since this is a consignment shop, the items in the store are not even property of the owner, but rather other sellers who give their merchandise and allow the store to take a percentage after the item sells; when people read the caption and saw that a store is starting a GoFundMe to restore funds for items that aren’t even theirs, they were extra mad.

Since crime rates and robberies are unfortunately always more abundant around the holidays, most of the people are upset by this store’s fundraiser effort instead of just having an insurance plan already in place–especially because the owners have commonly bragged on just how expensive the merchandise in their store is.

The GoFundMePage has a goal of $30,000, but has only raised $385 so far. Do you think people should help out with this store’s loss, or is it on them for not properly protecting all of their expensive assets?

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Find Out Why This Store Is Catching So Much Heat For Starting A GoFundMe After Getting Robbed

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UK Newspaper Faces Racism Claims Over ‘Niggling Worry’…

The Daily Mail has been accused of racism for printing one writer's message about having a "niggling worry" about a…
12.27.17
The Wake Up: American Airlines Kicks Off Two…

Unfriendly Skies On Christmas Eve, Memphis Hustle guard Marquis Teague (seen above) and forward Trahson Burrell boarded a flight from…
12.27.17
Report: Prince Harry Wants The Obamas At His…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get married on May 19 and the wedding is already being planned,…
12.27.17
CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To…

Paris Dennard has had a hard time on television in 2017. Everyone from Keith Boykin to Cornel West to A. Scott…
12.27.17
Happy Kwanzaa: Here Are 10 Stylish Pieces To…

You're not going to have to say: "What am I going to wear?" this Kwanzaa season.
12.27.17
Dr. Umar Johnson Under Investigation Over His Psychology…

Dr. Umar Johnson is the self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism, who once said queer people are a “conspiracy” to control the…
12.27.17
Here Are 27 Haute Hairstyles To Help You…

Take your party look up a notch with these styles.
12.27.17
Woman Blames Houston’s Sheila Jackson Lee For Her…

Flying during the holiday season is always stressful. From the crowds to delays, everyone is on edge in the friendly…
12.26.17
Here’s What Happened After Chicago Cops Raided The…

The Chicago police broke down the wrong door and entered a home days before Christmas with a no-knock warrant and…
12.26.17
Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American…

It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the…
12.26.17