News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

2017 Recap: 7 Celebrity Relationships That Didn’t Make It Into 2018

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

2017 was a great year for so many relationships. We got Cardi B and Offset, Amber Rose and 21 Savage, and Beyonce and JAY-Z even managed to hold it together throughout their highly publicized marital drama. Although the year has been great for some, quite a few relationships won’t be making it into the new year.

Here are our 7 celebrity relationships we’re going to hate to leave in 2017.

 

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga

The 40th Annual People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

We just knew J-Hud was going to make 2018 the year she finally wed her longtime fiance David Otunga. However, things went sour with the two in November and their relationship ended with cheating and abuse allegations instead.

 

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading 2017 Recap: 7 Celebrity Relationships That Didn’t Make It Into 2018

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UK Newspaper Faces Racism Claims Over ‘Niggling Worry’…

The Daily Mail has been accused of racism for printing one writer's message about having a "niggling worry" about a…
12.27.17
The Wake Up: American Airlines Kicks Off Two…

Unfriendly Skies On Christmas Eve, Memphis Hustle guard Marquis Teague (seen above) and forward Trahson Burrell boarded a flight from…
12.27.17
Report: Prince Harry Wants The Obamas At His…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get married on May 19 and the wedding is already being planned,…
12.27.17
CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To…

Paris Dennard has had a hard time on television in 2017. Everyone from Keith Boykin to Cornel West to A. Scott…
12.27.17
Happy Kwanzaa: Here Are 10 Stylish Pieces To…

You're not going to have to say: "What am I going to wear?" this Kwanzaa season.
12.27.17
Dr. Umar Johnson Under Investigation Over His Psychology…

Dr. Umar Johnson is the self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism, who once said queer people are a “conspiracy” to control the…
12.27.17
Here Are 27 Haute Hairstyles To Help You…

Take your party look up a notch with these styles.
12.27.17
Woman Blames Houston’s Sheila Jackson Lee For Her…

Flying during the holiday season is always stressful. From the crowds to delays, everyone is on edge in the friendly…
12.26.17
Here’s What Happened After Chicago Cops Raided The…

The Chicago police broke down the wrong door and entered a home days before Christmas with a no-knock warrant and…
12.26.17
Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American…

It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the…
12.26.17