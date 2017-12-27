Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Twins

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias recently welcomed twins, but no one even knew she was pregnant. According to TMZ, sources reveal that Kournikova gave birth to a boy and girl. The twins names are Nicholas and Lucy.

Kournikova hasn’t been in the spotlight for quite some time and was able to keep a pregnancy a secret. The two have allegedly been dating since 2001 and marriage rumors have always circulated. Neither have confirmed, but congrats on the babies.

