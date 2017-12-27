TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Man Accused Of Killing Family On Christmas Eve

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

 

A Phoenix, Arizona man has been accused of killing his wife and two kids on Monday, December 24.

Ny Daily News reports, Vegan chef and motivational speaker Anthony Milan Ross was arrested for shooting his family to death on Christmas Eve. Hours before he posted a video on Facebook of himself and his 11-year-old son Nigel singing Christmas songs.

At the scene, Ross’ wife Iris Ross, was found dead outside of their apartment complex. When police officers approached the apartment, Ross began shooting at them until they were able to break into his apartment.

Once inside, Ross’ ten-month-old daughter Anora and 11-year-old son Nigel were found dead.

Ross allegedly sent a text to Iris Ross’ sister, Mary Wogas, stating that he killed her sister and two kids with a gun. Ross’ sister told ABC News that, “I knew that man was very unstable. I knew he had a very, very dark side…I didn’t know it was this dark,” she said.

The 45-year-old motivational speaker started his career when he began dieting and eating right after weighing 500 pounds. He came from a family that suffered from obesity.

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

(Sources: ABC News NY Daily News)

(Photo Credit: Maricopa Sherriff’s Office)

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Man Accused Of Killing Family On Christmas Eve

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UK Newspaper Faces Racism Claims Over ‘Niggling Worry’…

The Daily Mail has been accused of racism for printing one writer's message about having a "niggling worry" about a…
12.27.17
The Wake Up: American Airlines Kicks Off Two…

Unfriendly Skies On Christmas Eve, Memphis Hustle guard Marquis Teague (seen above) and forward Trahson Burrell boarded a flight from…
12.27.17
Report: Prince Harry Wants The Obamas At His…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get married on May 19 and the wedding is already being planned,…
12.27.17
CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To…

Paris Dennard has had a hard time on television in 2017. Everyone from Keith Boykin to Cornel West to A. Scott…
12.27.17
Happy Kwanzaa: Here Are 10 Stylish Pieces To…

You're not going to have to say: "What am I going to wear?" this Kwanzaa season.
12.27.17
Dr. Umar Johnson Under Investigation Over His Psychology…

Dr. Umar Johnson is the self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism, who once said queer people are a “conspiracy” to control the…
12.27.17
Here Are 27 Haute Hairstyles To Help You…

Take your party look up a notch with these styles.
12.27.17
Woman Blames Houston’s Sheila Jackson Lee For Her…

Flying during the holiday season is always stressful. From the crowds to delays, everyone is on edge in the friendly…
12.26.17
Here’s What Happened After Chicago Cops Raided The…

The Chicago police broke down the wrong door and entered a home days before Christmas with a no-knock warrant and…
12.26.17
Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American…

It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the…
12.26.17