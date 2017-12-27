Floyd Mayweather Challenges Kobe Bryant In A Basketball Game

Floyd Mayweather is known for being an undefeated champ in boxing, but we didn’t know he had basketball skills too. According to The Source, Mayweather went on social media to challenge Kobe Bryant in a basketball game. Bryant posted a picture of him doing voices for his project “Dear Basketball” and Mayweather commented underneath.

Mayweather wrote, “@kobebryant I’m ready to play you one on one for $1,000,000.” Bryant has yet to respond, but what would make Mayweather challenge him? We will keep you posted on this story.

