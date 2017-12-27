News & Gossip
Meghan Trainor Celebrates Engagement To Daryl Sabara [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 28, 2016

Source: starzfly/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It looks like congratulations is in order for singer Meghan Trainor. She announced on social media that her and Daryl Sabara were engaged and it happened on her 24th birthday. Fans might know Sabara from the hit movie “Spy Kids.”

 

On Instagram she posted a beautiful photo and captioned it, “I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabaramade all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princes and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again.” There hasn’t been a wedding date saved yet, but we are so happy for her.

