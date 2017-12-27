Floyd Mayweather Denies Dating ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Star Miss Nikki Baby

Can’t say we didn’t see this coming. Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Miss Nikki Baby is dating Floyd Mayweather, or at least that’s how it seems on Instagram. Nikki and Mayweather had a little flirt session underneath one of her photos, leading fans to believe they’re an item.
While it’s clear they’re something going on between the two, Mayweather’s rep told TMZ, the rumors are “not true.” Hmm.
Sounds like typical Mayweather behavior.
RELATED STORIES:
Floyd Mayweather Agrees With Trump, Says ‘Real Men’ Grab ‘Em By The P***y
The Best Twitter Reactions To The Mayweather/McGregor Fight