Beyonce Debuts New Hair In Photos Taken By Jay Z

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty
Beyonce debuted her new
wig hair cut on Instagram and she’s serving us 2013 Yonce realness. The new do’ comes days after Mama Tina revealed Bey’s real hair on the gram.
Hubby Jay Z was on deck (literally) to snap a photo for Bey for the ‘gram.
Scroll through this slideshow for more shots:
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10