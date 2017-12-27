News & Gossip
Beyonce Debuts New Hair In Photos Taken By Jay Z

Beyonce channeled herself with this sexy wavy bob.

The Sound of Change Live - London

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

Beyonce debuted her new wig hair cut on Instagram and she’s serving us 2013 Yonce realness. The new do’ comes days after Mama Tina revealed Bey’s real hair on the gram.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Hubby Jay Z was on deck (literally) to snap a photo for Bey for the ‘gram.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Scroll through this slideshow for more shots:

CHICHI GET THE LLELLO PART 2 Website Update

A post shared by 👑 (@beyonce.overdose) on

