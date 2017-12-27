All You Need This Christmas Is To Watch This Video Of Monica’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Laiyah Singing

Source: Prince Williams / Getty
Singing must be in their genes!
Monica Brown, who is on tour with Xscape, recently shared a video of her 4-year-old daughter Laiyah belting out “Just Kicking In” on Christmas Day. And trust: It’s everything you need this season!
Take a look at all this adorableness right here:
What a natural!
The Brown family seemed to have a great Christmas, sharing this pic of little Laiyah looking like the best elf of the bunch.
Here’s a great oe of the Mommy-Daughter duo:
Love it!
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
21 photos Launch gallery
1. Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys & Family
1 of 21
2. Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden & Willow Smith
2 of 21
3. Khloe Kardashian
3 of 21
4. Kim Kardashian, North West & Santa
4 of 21
5. Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian
5 of 21
6. Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian
6 of 21
7. Remy Ma & Papoose
7 of 21
8. Remy Ma, Papoose & Family
8 of 21
9. Shad Moss & Shai
9 of 21
11. Tammy Rivera & Waka Flocka
11 of 21
12. Kevin Hart & Family
12 of 21
13. Kevin Hart & Family
13 of 21
14. Eniko & Kevin Hart
14 of 21
15. Joe Budden & Cyn Santana
15 of 21
18. Stef, Ayesha Curry & Family
18 of 21
21. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
21 of 21