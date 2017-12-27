News & Gossip
All You Need This Christmas Is To Watch This Video Of Monica’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Laiyah Singing

Belting out songs must be in the genes!

Magic 95.9
Sunday Reign 'Shades Of Black Weekend Climax'

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Singing must be in their genes!

Monica Brown, who is on tour with Xscape, recently shared a video of her 4-year-old daughter Laiyah belting out “Just Kicking In” on Christmas Day. And trust: It’s everything you need this season!

Take a look at all this adorableness right here:

 

What a natural!

The Brown family seemed to have a great Christmas, sharing this pic of little Laiyah looking like the best elf of the bunch.

That smile make me smile !!!

A post shared by Shannon Brown (@__shannon__brown__) on

Here’s a great oe of the Mommy-Daughter duo:

🎶She get it from her mama🎶

A post shared by Shannon Brown (@__shannon__brown__) on

Love it!

