News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rihanna Pleads To #EndGunViolence After Her First Cousin Is Killed In Barbados

The beauty mogul announced the sad news on social media.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Sephora Hosts Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Launches in Paris

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Super star Rihanna’s holiday celebrations were suddenly mirred by tragedy.

The Barbadian beauty shared on social media that she lost her cousin to gun violence just a day after Christmas.

RiRi captioned a photo of her and her late cousin saying, “Can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” with the hashtag #EndGunViolence.

Barbados Today named the victim as 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to reports, Alleyne was walking the tracks near his home when the suspect approached him, shooting the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene. Alleyne was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Local investigators asked that anyone with any information about the shooting contact authorities.

Source: Barbados Today

RELATED LINKS

Rihanna Robs The MET Gala In ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer

Rihanna Is Dropping New Lipsticks For Fenty Beauty Called ‘MatteMoiselle’

TRIED IT: #TeamBeautiful Tests Out Rihanna’s Stunna Lip Paint

Fenty By Rihanna Launch

Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados

10 photos Launch gallery

Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados

Continue reading Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados

Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Mocking…

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful British race car driver in history, but right now he is getting some attention…
12.28.17
Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And…

It seems like Donald Trump is being forced to do some presidential duties and people are giving him the serious…
12.28.17
Judge Tells NYPD There’s No Good Reason To…

A judge ordered the NYPD to release documents related to the fatal police shooting of Ramarley Graham in 2012.
12.28.17
Not Having It: Chrissy Teigen Slams Flight For…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend boarded a flight to Tokyo that turned back about four hours into the ride to…
12.28.17
Can Obamacare And Welfare Programs Survive 2018?

The future of Obamacare and entitlement programs will depend on the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections.
12.28.17
Arizona Man Murders His Entire Family Hours After…

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the gruesome incident.
12.28.17
Descendant Confronts Slave Ancestor’s Memory In Enrolling At…

One woman, who is a descendant of a slave that was sold by Georgetown University more than 145 years ago,…
12.28.17
Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump…

Ever since Omarosa Manigault Newman got the boot from the White House — or as she likes to call it,…
12.28.17
Oklahoma Woman Receives New Car From Community As…

An Oklahoma woman, who works as a greeter at a Walmart store, received a new car as a surprise gift…
12.28.17
Here’s What Happens When Police Taser Abuse Goes…

A former Michigan trooper received only minor punishment for improper Taser use before he caused the death of 15-year-old Damon…
12.28.17