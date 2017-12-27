British Officials Fear Trump Backlash Over Obama’s Invite To Royal Wedding

It’s no secret that President Trump is obsessed with and jealous of former President Obama. So much so, that British officials are concerned that he might flip out if the Obamas are invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials.

See, it’s not likely that #45 is getting an invite to the royal wedding next May.

According to the Daily Mail, government officials worry that if Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aren’t invited, it will be looked at a snub, and for a man as thin-skinned as Trump, this could translate into backlash against the country.

A source told The Sun: “Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness.”

They added, “Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

Whether or not that is true, remains to be seen.

It’s pretty obvious that Prince Harry and Obama have a very good relationship, most recently attending the Invictus Games in Toronto together.

Barack Obama ‘quizzes Prince Harry on girlfriend Meghan’ at Invictus Games! https://t.co/lwxs8Adi2g pic.twitter.com/tZnELhJIyR — MSN South Africa (@MSNSouthAfrica) October 4, 2017

That and after Markle and Harry announced their engagement in November, Obama tweeted them a huge congrats.

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

In the end, we agree with this man right here:

Some Advice for Prince Harry: – Invite Barack Obama to your wedding! – Make Obama your Best Man – Announce Barack Obama as "The Last Legitimate President of the United States" During the reception play "Pin the tail on the donkey". Make sure the donkey has Trump's face on it! — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) December 27, 2017

BEAUTIES: For the sake of country relations, should Prince Harry invite Trump to their wedding or not?

