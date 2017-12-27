National
British Officials Fear Trump Backlash Over Obama’s Invite To Royal Wedding

See, most likely the Trumps won't be asked to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming nuptials.

US-POLITICS-HOLIDAY-CHRISTMAS-TREE-OBAMA

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

It’s no secret that President Trump is obsessed with and jealous of former President Obama. So much so, that British officials are concerned that he might flip out if the Obamas are invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials.

See, it’s not likely that #45 is getting an invite to the royal wedding next May.

According to the Daily Mail, government officials worry that if Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aren’t invited, it will be looked at a snub, and for a man as thin-skinned as Trump, this could translate into backlash against the country.

A source told The Sun: “Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness.”

They added, “Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

Whether or not that is true, remains to be seen.

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

It’s pretty obvious that Prince Harry and Obama have a very good relationship, most recently attending the Invictus Games in Toronto together.

That and after Markle and Harry announced their engagement in November, Obama tweeted them a huge congrats.

In the end, we agree with this man right here:

BEAUTIES: For the sake of country relations, should Prince Harry invite Trump to their wedding or not?

