Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All

Photo by

National
Home > National

Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All

She is allegedly ready to spill every drop of the tea.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Ever since Omarosa Manigault Newman got the boot from the White House — or as she likes to call it, “resigned” — she has been teasing “her story.” Reports claims the reality star will earn as much as $10 million for a book deal and she is ready to spill every drop of the tea.

According to Life & Style,“Omarosa has dirt on the Trumps’ ‘icy’ interactions. ‘She knows how much time they spend together and whether or not they even sleep in the same bedroom,’ says a source. ‘How much does Melania have to put up with? Does she really agree with her husband’s stance on things? Does she believe any of the sexual harassment allegations lodged against him or are they all lies? Does she plan to divorce him once they’re out of the White House? All these questions could be answered.’” Political analysts claim Omarosa could be Donald Trump’s  “worst nightmare.”

In addition, Omarosa allegedly has some dish on his daughter Ivanka and her relationship with Melania, which has reportedly been tense.

This will be enjoyable to see Omarosa sell out everyone at the White House. The reality television villain clearly has no loyalty to anyone. Moreover, even if some of Omarosa’s accounts are exaggerated or partly “fake news,” which Trump will undoubtedly claim, 45 has no one to blame but himself. Omarosa is the monster he created and had the nerve to put her in the White House.

SOURCE: Life & Style

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Mocking…

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful British race car driver in history, but right now he is getting some attention…
12.28.17
Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And…

It seems like Donald Trump is being forced to do some presidential duties and people are giving him the serious…
12.28.17
Judge Tells NYPD There’s No Good Reason To…

A judge ordered the NYPD to release documents related to the fatal police shooting of Ramarley Graham in 2012.
12.28.17
Not Having It: Chrissy Teigen Slams Flight For…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend boarded a flight to Tokyo that turned back about four hours into the ride to…
12.28.17
Can Obamacare And Welfare Programs Survive 2018?

The future of Obamacare and entitlement programs will depend on the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections.
12.28.17
Arizona Man Murders His Entire Family Hours After…

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the gruesome incident.
12.28.17
Descendant Confronts Slave Ancestor’s Memory In Enrolling At…

One woman, who is a descendant of a slave that was sold by Georgetown University more than 145 years ago,…
12.28.17
Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump…

Ever since Omarosa Manigault Newman got the boot from the White House — or as she likes to call it,…
12.28.17
Oklahoma Woman Receives New Car From Community As…

An Oklahoma woman, who works as a greeter at a Walmart store, received a new car as a surprise gift…
12.28.17
Here’s What Happens When Police Taser Abuse Goes…

A former Michigan trooper received only minor punishment for improper Taser use before he caused the death of 15-year-old Damon…
12.28.17