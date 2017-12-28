News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Why Tamar Braxton Isn’t Ready To Leave Her Husband Vince Herbert

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Source: David A. Walega / Getty

While on tour Tamar Braxton has been very vocal about her marriage with Vincent Herbert. For several months now there have been rumors that Herbert has cheated on her, beat her and other things. According to Rolling Out, she filed for divorce, but then changed her mind about giving it a second chance.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Herbert has allegedly changed his ways and is ready to show Tamar he can be a better man. She said recently during a concert, “You know I mean I love him and everything but here is the thing: Imma need my man, you know, to appreciate me.” She also revealed, “And Imma need him to know what he has in front of him, okay? Because really what happens was I messed around and learned my worth.”

Many of Tamar’s fans believe she should take him back. On the past couple of episodes of their show “Tamar & Vince” we see some things they went through and it’s hard to watch. We will update you on what happens between Tamar and Vince.

RELATED: Why Vincent Herbert Took Tamar Braxton’s Phone [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Was Tamar Braxton Kicked Out Of Dallas Gay Club? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Vincent Herbert Thinks It’s Hard To Manage Tamar Braxton [VIDEO]

The Latest:

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

13 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Continue reading 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Tamar Braxton shows off her fit body on Instagram.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Mocking…

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful British race car driver in history, but right now he is getting some attention…
12.28.17
Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And…

It seems like Donald Trump is being forced to do some presidential duties and people are giving him the serious…
12.28.17
Judge Tells NYPD There’s No Good Reason To…

A judge ordered the NYPD to release documents related to the fatal police shooting of Ramarley Graham in 2012.
12.28.17
Not Having It: Chrissy Teigen Slams Flight For…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend boarded a flight to Tokyo that turned back about four hours into the ride to…
12.28.17
Can Obamacare And Welfare Programs Survive 2018?

The future of Obamacare and entitlement programs will depend on the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections.
12.28.17
Arizona Man Murders His Entire Family Hours After…

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the gruesome incident.
12.28.17
Descendant Confronts Slave Ancestor’s Memory In Enrolling At…

One woman, who is a descendant of a slave that was sold by Georgetown University more than 145 years ago,…
12.28.17
Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump…

Ever since Omarosa Manigault Newman got the boot from the White House — or as she likes to call it,…
12.28.17
Oklahoma Woman Receives New Car From Community As…

An Oklahoma woman, who works as a greeter at a Walmart store, received a new car as a surprise gift…
12.28.17
Here’s What Happens When Police Taser Abuse Goes…

A former Michigan trooper received only minor punishment for improper Taser use before he caused the death of 15-year-old Damon…
12.28.17