Heartbreaking: Erica Garner Is ‘Brain Dead’ Days After Massive Heart Attack, Family Says

Family and friends are saying their goodbyes to Eric Garner's daughter.

Tragedy has hit for Erica Garner’s family again. The beloved 27-year-old activist daughter of Eric Garner has been declared brain dead after having suffered a recent heart attack Saturday night, the New York Daily News reported Thursday morning.

“She’s not gone, she’s brain dead,” Garner’s heartbroken mother Esaw Snipes explained. “Physically she is still with us.”

Doctors had called family members to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York early Thursday to say their final goodbyes to Garner, a courageous mother and critic of police violence in recent years after her father’s 2014 chokehold death at the hands of New York City police officers. Garner went into cardiac arrest before being placed in a medically induced coma. The heart attack caused her to suffer major brain damage, according to the activist’s Twitter account that was being updated by an associate. She remained on life support Thursday morning, her mother said.

Loved ones had sent up prayers and well wishes for Garner, who appeared in a campaign commercial for Sen. Bernie Sanders during his run for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, ABC News reported. Sanders praised Garner for her passion and activism on Twitter recently.

Garner’s family was grateful for all the love. “The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” a tweet from Garner’s official Twitter account read Monday. “Thank you all for your continued support for Erica,” another tweet read.

The family recently had to deal with a false tweet from Jumanne Williams, a New York City council member who claimed early Thursday morning that Garner had died, according to the New York Daily News. “As we sent prayers up…so sorry to hear the news. RIP @es_snipes. That family still needs us #Garner,” Williams said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

An immediate reply was issued by Garner’s official Twitter account that condemned Wiliams’ message as false. The account’s operator also said that Williams didn’t obtain any information or confirmation of Garner’s death from them. As of Thursday morning, the family was left reeling from the sad and devastating news about Garner.

