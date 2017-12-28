Arkansas Woman Survives Being Thrown Into Freezing River

An Arkansas woman was kidnapped and survived after being thrown from a bridge into a half-frozen lake with freezing temperatures after witnessing a shooting.

The NY Daily News reports, that the 42-year-old woman swam to safety where she was found by someone who called the police. She was discovered after a witness heard screaming and called 911 for help.

The woman told Little Rock Police that she was kidnapped after seeing a shooting in which two people died. Of the victims, 49-year-old Arlin Nugent died at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital expected to live.

Police have already arrested one man in connection with the crimes and are on the hunt for the second suspect.

33-year-old Richard Gilliam was arrested and held without bond at the Lonoke County Jail with the charge of capital murder.

According to sheriff’s at the county jail, Gilliam and his accomplice entered a home in Scott, Arkansas where they opened fire on people.

