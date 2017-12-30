AOL Build Presents 'Suits'

From Britain’s New Black Princess to Kimye: Interesting New Year’s Resolutions

Jaz
Soon to be Britian’s first African American princess Meghan Markle says she s gonna try to not be cussin’ around folks in the palace.  You think?  Her 2018 New Years resolutions include giving up swearing and to stop biting her nails.The former Suits actress, who will wed Prince Harry in May, admitted she has the same New Year’s resolutions every year.  I feel you princess, resolutions are so hard to keep.

Meghan says she bites her nails when she’s feeling stressed.  “It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.” Meghan siad. The soon to be princess says she also plans to study French and run a marathon.

 

Now Alfronso Ribeiro – who can forget  Carlton from the Prince of Bel Air – has the sweetest resolution.  He says “”I’m probably gonna make the same New Year’s resolution that I always make, which is love my wife to the fullest every day.”   Awwwwww  As long as he doesn’t stop doing that Carlton dance!  .

Kimye are celebrating the New Year by having a game night and staying in, cooking,” Kim says “My New Year’s resolution? To be on my phone less and be more in the moment,”Hubby. Kanye vows to  “stop doing things I don’t want to do, and focus on things that I want to do.” Really?  I kinda thought he was already doing that but its going to be interesting to see what the rapper and fashion designer really wants to do in  2018 .  Hopefully divorce is not on that list.  Rumors continue to swirl that despite just having their third child through a surrogate, there is trouble in paradise.

And I love this one. One of my heroes Colin Kaepernick and Diddy New Year’s resolutions are to buy the Carolina Panthers,  Yasssss a woke NFL team would be so bomb!  Follow me on @Jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter and @JazD1 on Facebook

