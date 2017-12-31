News & Gossip
Oh No! Angela Simmons Confirms That She Called Off Her Engagement To Sutton Tennyson

While she doesn't say his name, in a recent Instagram post the reality star opens up about walking away from an unhealthy relationship. 

Samsung Experience At NBA Opening Night

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

After months of rumors swirling around, Angela Simmons finally confirms that she and her fiancé and baby’s father Sutton Tennyson have split.

While she doesn’t say his name, in a recent Instagram post Angela opens up about walking away from an unhealthy relationship.

“You were a beast . I can truly say that this year has made me stronger . Well I recognized my strength to walk away from what isn’t healthy for me. I faced my biggest fears this year. And from that I am open to my new life and evolving . I truly have seen and been through some stuff that I know tons of women go through. And I speak up to let you know there’s hope,” the 30-year-old wrote.

Simmons also had some words of encouragement for the single mothers out there.

“All of those who are single mothers that are hurting that want to give up…Don’t ! Also don’t stay somewhere that you aren’t valued . And don’t allow anyone to treat you less than what you are. It’s not easy to face my truth in front of this cold world . But I face it with pride because I got through this and will get through it all! Protect yourself !!! Take the steps you need to make sure you are really happy!! Really happy inside. Not just a smile . Not just waking up to another day. But loving the day you are waking up in. I don’t speak to down talk anyone . But I speak to free myself from my past. I’m ready to turn the page . And ready to uplift anyone who needs uplifting along the way! 2018 … I can’t wait to meet you.”

As we previously reported, back in July there was talk that the two had broken up, less than a year after Angela gave birth to their son Sutton Joseph.

The speculation started after she posted this cryptic message:

Listen. Angela has to do what’s best for her and her child, and if walking away from something unhealthy is that step, then more power to her.

We hope that 2018 brings Angela and her son everything that they want!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Angela and Sutton breaking up?

