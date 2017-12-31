LOL! Mike Pence’s Neighbor Hangs ‘Make America Gay Again’ Banner Outside Of His Home

Photo by

National
Home > National

LOL! Mike Pence’s Neighbor Hangs ‘Make America Gay Again’ Banner Outside Of His Home

The VP got a taste of the rainbow.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a football game when NFL players exercised their First Amendment right. He voted to take away healthcare from millions of Americas. The so-called evangelical also defended Trump’s “p*ssy” grabbing comments. Overall, a deeply conservative guy who has advocated against everyone from the middle class to women to LGBT folks. He doesn’t believe LGBT people should serve in the military. In addition, Pence believes in outlawed “gay conversion therapy.”  Therefore, it’s pretty funny that Mike’s Aspen neighbors decided to give him a taste of the rainbow.

Written on a rainbow flag, Pence’s neighbor posted a “Make America Gay Again” banner outside of his Aspen-area residence,  which they placed on a stone pillar that sits at the end of the driveways to both their homes.  See below:

According to The Aspen Times, the Secret Service didn’t even stop the neighbor from hanging up the banner. Pitkin County Sheriff’s Joe DiSalvo said, “He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who’d tell him he couldn’t do it. When they said, ‘We’re not here to control your free speech rights,’ they came out with chili and began feeding them.”

Pence arrived on Tuesday, no word on his reaction to the banner. Maybe the banner made him want to “hang” LGBT people. Trump once “joked” that Pence “wants to hang” all gay people. There is truth in every joke.

SOURCE: The Aspen Times

SEE ALSO:

So Sunken: Black Republicans Who Mortified Us In 2017

Meet Shaneen Allen, The Black Woman Behind A Gun Rights Bill That Republicans Love

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

4 photos Launch gallery

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Continue reading ‘All My Skinfolk Ain’t Skinfolk:’ Famous Black Folks Who’ve Let Us Down

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mike Tyson Building A Marijuana Resort in California

The former heavyweight champion of the world is having an epic start to 2018. According to The Blast, Mike Tyson…
01.01.18
Twitter Is Destroying Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve…

Steve Harvey is hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve special and Twitter is not ready for his outfit. He is getting…
01.01.18
Trump Intern Brings Attention To White Power Symbol

A White House intern insisted that he's no White supremacist after drawing attention for using the OK hand sign in…
01.01.18
LOL! Mike Pence’s Neighbor Hangs ‘Make America Gay…

Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a football game when NFL players exercised their First Amendment right. He voted…
01.01.18
Former Sheriff David Clarke Wants To Make The…

We all know former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is anti-Black, anti-human and anti-intellectual. He attacked Rep. Maxine Waters, reportedly plagiarized his…
01.01.18
The Real Husbands Of Hotep: Umar Johnson And…

Umar Johnson is the self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism, who got some notoriety this year for his hateful comments about the…
01.01.18
A Year Like No Other: The Biggest News…

A roundup of 2017's most shocking, emotional and controversial headlines.
12.30.17
Rest In Power: Social Media Reacts To The…

Erica Garner passed away this morning. The 27-year-old was a true warrior, gave her life to social justice and fought…
01.01.18
Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New…

Baltimore police recorded 343 homicides in the final days of 2017, marking a new record high for killings per capita…
12.29.17
American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like…

American Eagle is getting some serious backlash for a men’s bracelet that some say looks like a slave shackle. One…
12.29.17