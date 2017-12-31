Former Sheriff David Clarke Wants To Make The Media ‘Taste Their Own Blood’

We all know former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is anti-Black, anti-human and anti-intellectual. He attacked Rep. Maxine Waters, reportedly plagiarized his master’s thesis, harassed people who accused him of inappropriate police behavior and he is a die-hard Trump fan. Now, Clarke is even angrier after news outlets have done their job by researching a possible civil rights violation.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported “on an FBI search warrant request to look into Clarke’s emails as part of a past investigation. The March 7 affidavit in support of a search warrant request was only made public last week. The FBI was looking into possible civil rights violations related to a January encounter on an airplane between then-sheriff Clarke — who resigned in August — and Dan Black, a fellow passenger. Federal prosecutors announced in May that they would not file criminal charges in the case.” For some reason, Clarke interpreted this as a “FAKE NEWS STORY that I am under investigation by the FBI. It’s a LIE.” Clearly, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel made it clear he was not under investigation. Still, Clark wants the media to “taste their own blood.” See the violent tweet below:

BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown pic.twitter.com/T2NY2psHCR — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

Clarke’s violent Tweet was reported and the former sheriff responded with this:

Winning against LYING LIB MEDIA and Whiney SNOWFLAKES again. Like @realDonaldTrump said, we’ll win so much we’ll get tired of winning. Not yet however. Diaper wearing lefty didn’t like my metaphor reference to punching LYING LIB MEDIA in the nose. Twitter said no violation. Duh. pic.twitter.com/0drtWIEmMc — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

What an angry man. Can you imagine how he treated people we he had a badge and a firearm?

