Former Sheriff David Clarke Wants To Make The Media ‘Taste Their Own Blood’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Former Sheriff David Clarke Wants To Make The Media ‘Taste Their Own Blood’

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

We all know former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is anti-Black, anti-human and anti-intellectual. He attacked Rep. Maxine Waters, reportedly plagiarized his master’s thesis, harassed people who accused him of inappropriate police behavior and he is a die-hard Trump fan. Now, Clarke is even angrier after news outlets have done their job by researching a possible civil rights violation.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported  “on an FBI search warrant request to look into Clarke’s emails as part of a past investigation. The March 7 affidavit in support of a search warrant request was only made public last week.  The FBI was looking into possible civil rights violations related to a January encounter on an airplane between then-sheriff Clarke — who resigned in August — and Dan Black, a fellow passenger. Federal prosecutors announced in May that they would not file criminal charges in the case.” For some reason, Clarke interpreted this as a “FAKE NEWS STORY that I am under investigation by the FBI. It’s a LIE.” Clearly, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel  made it clear he was not under investigation. Still, Clark wants the media to “taste their own blood.” See the violent tweet below:

Clarke’s violent Tweet was reported and the former sheriff responded with this:

What an angry man. Can you imagine how he treated people we he had a badge and a firearm?

SOURCE:  Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

SEE ALSO:

3 Things To Know About Ex-Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke

Sheriff David Clarke Calls Latest Acquittal In Freddie Gray Case Good News, RNC Erupts In Cheers

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

4 photos Launch gallery

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Continue reading ‘All My Skinfolk Ain’t Skinfolk:’ Famous Black Folks Who’ve Let Us Down

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mike Tyson Building A Marijuana Resort in California

The former heavyweight champion of the world is having an epic start to 2018. According to The Blast, Mike Tyson…
01.01.18
Twitter Is Destroying Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve…

Steve Harvey is hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve special and Twitter is not ready for his outfit. He is getting…
01.01.18
Trump Intern Brings Attention To White Power Symbol

A White House intern insisted that he's no White supremacist after drawing attention for using the OK hand sign in…
01.01.18
LOL! Mike Pence’s Neighbor Hangs ‘Make America Gay…

Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a football game when NFL players exercised their First Amendment right. He voted…
01.01.18
Former Sheriff David Clarke Wants To Make The…

We all know former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is anti-Black, anti-human and anti-intellectual. He attacked Rep. Maxine Waters, reportedly plagiarized his…
01.01.18
The Real Husbands Of Hotep: Umar Johnson And…

Umar Johnson is the self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism, who got some notoriety this year for his hateful comments about the…
01.01.18
A Year Like No Other: The Biggest News…

A roundup of 2017's most shocking, emotional and controversial headlines.
12.30.17
Rest In Power: Social Media Reacts To The…

Erica Garner passed away this morning. The 27-year-old was a true warrior, gave her life to social justice and fought…
01.01.18
Year End Crime Data Shows Baltimore And New…

Baltimore police recorded 343 homicides in the final days of 2017, marking a new record high for killings per capita…
12.29.17
American Eagle Outfitters Bracelet Accused Of Looking Like…

American Eagle is getting some serious backlash for a men’s bracelet that some say looks like a slave shackle. One…
12.29.17