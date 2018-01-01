News & Gossip
Mariah Carey Makes It Through New Year's Eve (Almost) Drama-Free

Magic 95.9
2016 Essence Festival - Day 3

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas but when it comes to New Year’s Eve, there’s a bit of a sketchy history. In New Year’s Eve 2016, Mariah performed in Times Square, giving arguably one of her worst performances ever. So, in 2017, the diva returned to prove that she’s still got it.

Just before performing in the middle of Times Square, Mariah poked fun at her previous debacle, joking that this year’s performance would be a disaster because she’s performing in single-degree weather without her hot tea.

Given the circumstances, Mariah did a much better job this year and fans were pleased. And if you’re wondering, she finally got her tea.

