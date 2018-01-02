Newsweek Is Under Fire For Martin Luther King Jr. Tweet

A picture of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. in his casket along with a link to an article was tweeted and then quickly deleted by Newsweek.

The NY Daily News reports that the tweet garnered lots of backlash with many people calling the news publication out for the posting and using the image.

The tweet got the attention of Bernice King, the late activist daughter who shunned Newsweek with a simple tweet saying, “Why @Newsweek? Wow.”

Newsweek quickly deleted the tweet and posted an apology to the King family.

“Earlier this afternoon we published an opinion piece with an insensitive image of Martin Luther King Jr.,” commented Newsweek. “We sincerely apologize to the King family for this egregious error.”

Following the apology, Bernice King went live no social media to talk more about the incident and the use of images.

“Today I saw where Newsweek published this insensitive image of my father,” she expressed.

She went on to explain to all media outlets to be careful of the images they use of her father and to think about her family before using certain images. She says this especially as the 50th anniversary of her father’s death is this year.

She said, “We must never forget that Dr. King was a husband and was a father so we deal all the time just with continuing to manage our father and the great work that he’s done…so it was difficult.”

Through it all, Bernice took Newsweek’s apology saying, “I want to thank Newsweek for immediately responding and removing the image and for giving an apology. Apology accepted.”

Thank you for the kind words that you shared with me today. Let’s turn the world right-side-up in 2018. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 2, 2018

(Source: NY Daily News)

(Photo Credit: (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

