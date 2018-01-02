Saint West Home & Healthy After Being Hospitalized With Severe Case Of Pneumonia

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were in for a scare when their two-year-old son, Saint, was rushed to the hospital with a severe case of pneumonia. The tiny toddler was hospitalized last week with his parents by his side, alternating overnight duties.

Kim took to social media to thank the doctors who worked to make her son better.

My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. pic.twitter.com/XfQZ5btWap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

