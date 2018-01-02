One Dad Has The Internet Cracking Up With His ‘Single Ladies’ Routine

Steve Haddad was ride-or-die for his daughters when they asked him to dress up in a leotard and perform Beyoncé‘s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” with them.

The routine was apart of their family’s annual lip sync contest and this past Christmas, Steve’s two daughters wanted to go all out.

A video of their dance was posted on Facebook and now the Michigan trio has gone viral. Check out the hilarious clip below.

Also On Magic 95.9: