One Dad Has The Internet Cracking Up With His ‘Single Ladies’ Routine

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty
Steve Haddad was ride-or-die for his daughters when they asked him to dress up in a leotard and perform Beyoncé‘s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” with them.
The routine was apart of their family’s annual lip sync contest and this past Christmas, Steve’s two daughters wanted to go all out.
A video of their dance was posted on Facebook and now the Michigan trio has gone viral. Check out the hilarious clip below.
