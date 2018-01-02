News & Gossip
Hoda Kotb Officially Takes Over As Today’s New Co-Anchor

Magic 95.9
Today - Season 66

Source: NBC / Getty

In late November, Matt Lauer was fired from the “Today” show after sexual harassment complaints were made about him. Hoda Kotb filled in as his replacement and according to People, has officially landed the job as the co-anchor of the “Today” show. Savannah Guthrie is excited to have Kotb by her side to take on this morning show.

During an interview they said, “When you click with someone, man, woman, it doesn’t matter. If it works, it works. We’re sort of like sisters, and everybody wants a sister.” The two were both broken hearted after the news came out about Lauer. Guthrie said, “That morning was so hard, but Hoda and I were in it together. We are family, and families do go through hard times, and when that happens in good families, you just get closer.”

NBC News Group chairman Andy Lack said, “We’re very fortunate to have someone like Hoda who brings immense talent and tremendous positive energy, and then on top of that happens to have wonderful chemistry with Savannah. It makes this a decision that everyone can embrace and feel terrific about.” We look forward to watch these women work together.

