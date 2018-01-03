Vincent Herbert Accused Of Abusing Singer

Vincent Herbert has been making headlines a lot lately. Last year his wife, Tamar Braxton wanted to file for divorce and then her mother, Evelyn Braxton claimed he abused her daughter. Over the weekend rumors came out the Herbert is allegedly the father of Laura Govan’s unborn child.

This one I am not surprised by. #VincentHerbert is the reason I suffer PTSD when I’m in the recording studio. He verbally and emotionally abused me when I was 14 while recording Dream’s first record. Isolated us from each other and forced me us loose weight. https://t.co/sSHkmV0RYv — MelissaSchuman (@MelissaSchuman) December 30, 2017

According to Love B. Scott, Herbert is being accused of abusing Dream member, Melissa Schuman. In a tweet she wrote, “This one I am not surprised by. #VincentHerbert is the reason I suffer PTSD when I’m in the recording studio. He verbally and emotionally abused me when I was 14 while recording Dream’s first record. Isolated us from each other and forced me us loose weight.” Schuman has also accused Nick Carter of rape.

