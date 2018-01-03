Chicago Woman Shot While On Facebook Live

On the South Side of Chicago, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm while on Facebook live.
WGN9 News reports that the while in her car the woman got into an argument with another woman in her car. When it reached a climax the second woman pulled out a gun and shot the 27-year-old in the arm.
Police were able to identify both women because of the Facebook Live stream. Although the shooting incident wasn’t caught on camera, police were able to verify the legitimacy of the video to WGN.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
(Source: WGN9 News)
(Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris10 of 10
comments – Add Yours