News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Nick Cannon Defends Working With Chris Brown On Film [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Nick Cannon is never afraid to share how he feels or what’s on his chest.  Last year it was announced that Cannon would work with Chris Brown on his film “She Ball.” According to The Maven, some didn’t think it was the right move for Canon because of Brown’s past, but in a video he defended him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cannon said, “What about Sean Penn? Do they ever hate on his past and the movies he do? It’s definitely a double standard. They want to turn a black man into a monster anytime they can.” The cast of this movie also features Evan Ross, Cedric The Entertainer and more.

 

The film just wrapped up and DC Young Fly posted about it on Instagram. He said, “Thats a wrap 🎬 my nigga @nickcannon preciate everything you do for me bro from tv tours to now movies !! #SheBall is gon be hilarious 😂😂🔥💯💯 #3rdMovieThisYear #WeWorking#NoDaysOff.” There is no word on when the film will be released, but we look forward to it.

RELATED: Chris Brown & Nick Cannon To Collab On New Film

RELATED: Nick Cannon Hilariously Describes A Date He Had With Adrienne Bailon [VIDEO]

RELATED: Nick Cannon On Prioritizing Integrity Over Money [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

18 photos Launch gallery

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Continue reading Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Feeling this look?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest