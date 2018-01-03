News & Gossip
Are Kerry Washington & Viola Davis Teaming Up For A Scandal/HTGAWM Crossover Episode?

Fingers crossed.

47th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

If you thought TGI Thursdays were lit before, you’ll love what Shonda Rhimes has in store for us—allegedly.

Earlier today, Jan. 3, Kerry Washington sent social media into a frenzy when she posted from the set of How To Get Away With Murder as Olivia Pope. “Hey Ms @violadavis ❤ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?,” she captioned the photo. Soon after, Viola Davis posted a photo from the set of Scandal, in character as Annalise Keating.

Deadline reports there is a crossover in the works, though there has been no confirmation just yet.

Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?

Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!

We didn’t think either show could get any spicier, but per usual, Shonda does not disappoint. Stay tuned for an air date.

Kerry Washington has been a force to be reckoned with since she first hit the scene back in 1994. Her gradual rise from commercial actress from the Bronx to Emmy-winning leading lady has always been an inspiring one for fans to watch. The mom of two turns 40 years old today. In honor of the big milestone, check out our gallery of Kerry Washington throughout the years.

