One Young Woman’s Touching Tattoo Is Proof That Technology Isn’t All Bad

Technology is so advanced these days that it can actually help you stay in tune with your deceased loved ones.

A young woman’s tattoo dedicated to her late grandmother has gone viral on social media and folks can’t get enough of how technical, emotional and next level the wavelength tatt is.

My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM — ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018

For those asking how she got the voicemail into waveform:

https://t.co/FaESU3hLRq That’s how I got this tattoo for those asking ❤️ — ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018

New trend for 2018?

