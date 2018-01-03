News & Gossip
One Young Woman’s Touching Tattoo Is Proof That Technology Isn’t All Bad

Magic 95.9
Celeb tattoos

Source: getty / Getty

Technology is so advanced these days that it can actually help you stay in tune with your deceased loved ones.

A young woman’s tattoo dedicated to her late grandmother has gone viral on social media and folks can’t get enough of how technical, emotional and next level the wavelength tatt is.

 

For those asking how she got the voicemail into waveform:

 

New trend for 2018?

