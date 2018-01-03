News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Will Smith Makes Us Swoon With Anniversary Post Dedicated To Jada Pinkett-Smith [PHOTO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
47th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have given many of us #Blacklovegoals. On New Year’s Eve’s, Will dedicated a beautiful post to Jada because they were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. According to Essence, Smith is new to Instagram and found a way to make our hearts swoon with his message.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Smith said, “20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since. . Love is Like Gardening… I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be. . I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams… Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities. . I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom. . Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.” He not only shared lessons, but also how much of an amazing wife she is.

He also gave us gems that we could all use in our own relationships. The post received over 1 million likes and over 32,000 comments. Happy Anniversary to the Smith’s, we wish you many more years together.

RELATED: Why We Want To Spend Christmas With Will Smith Next Year [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Many People Watched Will Smith’s Netflix Film “Bright”?

RELATED: Who Will Smith Would Play For “Fresh Prince“ Reboot [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

27 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
There Are Calls To Boycott ‘Black Panther’ Because…

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o…
01.03.18
Morehouse Begins The Year With A New President…

Dr. David A. Thomas starts his dream job as president of Morehouse College.
01.03.18
Good Vibes: Obama Reveals Favorite Songs And Books…

Barack Obama shared his favorite songs and books of 2017, including Chance The Rapper's "First World Problems."
01.03.18
Fight The Power: Shonda Rhimes Leads Hollywood Women…

Shonda Rhimes is joining forces with other women in the entertainment industry for the "Time's Up" movement against sexual harassment.
01.03.18
Texas Teens Spell Out Racist KKK Message With…

A Black waitress at a Texas IHOP received a disturbing and racist message from teens who spelled out "KKK" with…
01.03.18
Mike Tyson Building A Marijuana Resort in California

The former heavyweight champion of the world is having an epic start to 2018. According to The Blast, Mike Tyson…
01.01.18
Steve Harvey’s Joke About ‘Three Little Black Dudes’…

Steve Harvey (see him above, watching Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos get married) nearly broke the Internet last night when he…
01.02.18
Twitter Is Destroying Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve…

Steve Harvey is hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve special and Twitter is not ready for his outfit. He is getting…
01.01.18
Trump Intern Brings Attention To White Power Symbol

A White House intern insisted that he's no White supremacist after drawing attention for using the OK hand sign in…
01.01.18
LOL! Mike Pence’s Neighbor Hangs ‘Make America Gay…

Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a football game when NFL players exercised their First Amendment right. He voted…
01.01.18