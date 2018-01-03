D.L. Hughley’s Human Being Of The Week: Anthony Davis

Your browser does not support iframes.

Anthony Davis bought a family in need a car. One of the nicest things anyone can do for someone especially during the holidays. According to DL, he’s the nicest person with a unibrow!

