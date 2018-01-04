National
Home > National

Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

Alleged gunman arraigned in Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne's death.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Street Style : Day Four- Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne.

According to BarbadosToday.com, a man named Shawayne Dashawn Williams has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the December 26 incident.

Williams, 23, was set to appear in court today for his arraignment, but there is no word yet on what happened during the proceedings.

Alleyne was gunned down around 7 p.m. on the day after Christmas while walking through a track near his home. The gunman shot him several times before running away. Although Alleyne was rushed to an area hospital, he later died.

Since Alleyne’s death, Rihanna has been urgently been calling for an end of gun violence in Barbados.

RELATED STORIES:

Rihanna Pleads To #EndGunViolence After Her First Cousin Is Killed In Barbados

Rihanna Is Dropping New Lipsticks For Fenty Beauty Called ‘MatteMoiselle’

Rihanna Was A Golden Goddess At Her Street Dedication Ceremony In Barbados

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Bomb Cyclone?: Social Media Reacts To The…

When the bomb cyclone hit the town, everything shut down.
01.04.18
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 29th Annual Palm Springs International…

From Mary J. Blige to Octavia Spencer, we rounded up all your faves that rocked, er, walked the red carpet.
01.04.18
LET’S MAKEUP: See Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every…

Click through our gallery to help you decide which shade(s) to choose.
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18
WTH? Fox News Doctor Claims Legalizing Weed Will…

The conservatives at Fox News are angry that marijuana is fully legal in California and foresee a dystopian future of…
01.04.18
There Are Calls To Boycott ‘Black Panther’ Because…

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o…
01.03.18
Morehouse Begins The Year With A New President…

Dr. David A. Thomas starts his dream job as president of Morehouse College.
01.03.18