Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram [PHOTOS]

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay!

We’re used to Ciara serving us all types of visual excellence. From hair and makeup to her outfits and down to her shoes, Ciara knows how to throw a look together. She let her husband, Russell Wilson, pick up a camera to show everyone that she can also work it right after sliding out of bed. As if there were any doubt that she was a natural beauty!

Opting to skip any makeup, Ciara needed nothing more than a white shirt for her spontaneous photo shoot.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

📷 @DangeRussWilson 😍 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

CiCi turned up the heat for the last set of pics.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:49pm PST

RELATED STORIES:

GET THE LOOK: Ciara Gives Us Velvet And Fur For Haute Holiday Style

Ciara Shares First Glimpse Of Her Daughter

The Princess Is Here: Ciara Looks Regal In Purple For #NYFW

Also On Magic 95.9: