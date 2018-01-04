National
Home > National

Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets About Trump Going To Prison

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Rep. Maxine Waters Holds Press Conference On Russian Ties To Trump Administration

Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty

It’s no secret that Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ Twitter game is so savage, especially when she comes after Donald Trump!

On Wednesday, she had a lot to say about #45 and had a special message for Robert Mueller, the lead special counsel investigating whether there was collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

Waters was clear: She has Mueller’s back.

“A message to Mueller: Stay strong and stand tall. Continue to investigate them all. You are indeed answering the people’s call. The Kremlin Klan is going to fall. Around you, the Democrats are building a wall. We look forward to the day, to prison they will all be hauled,” Waters tweeted.

She also had words about Trump’s scary tweets about North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

Waters also slammed other Republicans who stand by Trump despite his dangerous nonsense.

“Trump said his nuclear button (what button?) is bigger than Kim Jong Un’s nuclear button. So are Trump’s gargantuan ego, pathological lies, and his obvious insanity. Ok Republicans. Keep standing with him and you will all go down with him.”

Welp! Please keep it coming Auntie Maxine!

RELATED NEWS:

Trump Supporter Allegedly Threatens To Kill Maxine Waters

Maxine Waters Forced To State The Obvious: She Does Not Want To Assassinate Trump

Rep. Maxine Waters Demands Supporters Help Her Impeach Donald Trump

DeWanda Wise Cassius

#BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2017

20 photos Launch gallery

#BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2017

Continue reading #BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2017

#BlackExcellence: The Best (And Dopest) Magazine Covers Of 2017

[caption id="attachment_2968446" align="alignleft" width="905"] Source: Keith Major / iOne Digital[/caption] It's that time of the year! We're closing out 2017 by celebrating the best of the best. First up, HelloBeautiful is wrapping up some of the best (and dopest) magazine covers of 2017 that showcased our favorite Black celebs. Look who made the cut! BEAUTIES: Did we forget anyone? Let us know!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Bomb Cyclone?: Social Media Reacts To The…

When the bomb cyclone hit the town, everything shut down.
01.04.18
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 29th Annual Palm Springs International…

From Mary J. Blige to Octavia Spencer, we rounded up all your faves that rocked, er, walked the red carpet.
01.04.18
LET’S MAKEUP: See Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every…

Click through our gallery to help you decide which shade(s) to choose.
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18
WTH? Fox News Doctor Claims Legalizing Weed Will…

The conservatives at Fox News are angry that marijuana is fully legal in California and foresee a dystopian future of…
01.04.18
There Are Calls To Boycott ‘Black Panther’ Because…

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o…
01.03.18
Morehouse Begins The Year With A New President…

Dr. David A. Thomas starts his dream job as president of Morehouse College.
01.03.18