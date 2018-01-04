TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: Ruth Cave Flowers

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

In the annals of Black history in the state of Colorado, late Boulder native Dr. Ruth Cave Flowers commands a lofty space. She was the one of the first African-American women to graduate from the University of Colorado.

CU’s first Black female graduate was Lucile Berkeley Buchanan, a fact revealed in the early 90’s.

Ruth Cave, born in 1902 and raised until the age of 15 in Colorado Springs, followed in Buchanan’s footsteps ultimately enjoying a celebrated career in education.

After losing her mother at 11, Cave was raised by her grandmother and eventually relocated to Boulder. Despite graduating from Boulder High School, Cave was refused her degree because of her race. Upon entering CU, Cave faced more bigotry including being denied food service, but the president, an opponent of the local Ku Klux Klan, supported her and found her a job.

While the West was thought to be a land of opportunity, Cave found her race and gender didn’t open doors despite her degree from CU. She traveled south to teach French and Latin at Claflin College in South Carolina, then returned to CU earning a master’s in French and Education. A move to Washington, D.C. to teach at Dunbar High School helped her while she attended the Robert H. Terrell Law School in the city.

Cave met fellow law student Harold Flowers and the pair wed, opening a practice together. But when their marriage ended in divorce, Cave and her son moved back to Boulder after she earned Ph.D from the Catholic University of America in 1951.  Cave taught foreign languages at Fairview High School, becoming the first Black teacher in the Boulder Valley School District.

Some five decades later, Boulder High awarded her diploma and Cave settled into retirement while still providing education to the city’s youth.

Cave passed in 1980.

PHOTO: Public Domain

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Bomb Cyclone?: Social Media Reacts To The…

When the bomb cyclone hit the town, everything shut down.
01.04.18
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 29th Annual Palm Springs International…

From Mary J. Blige to Octavia Spencer, we rounded up all your faves that rocked, er, walked the red carpet.
01.04.18
LET’S MAKEUP: See Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every…

Click through our gallery to help you decide which shade(s) to choose.
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18
WTH? Fox News Doctor Claims Legalizing Weed Will…

The conservatives at Fox News are angry that marijuana is fully legal in California and foresee a dystopian future of…
01.04.18
There Are Calls To Boycott ‘Black Panther’ Because…

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o…
01.03.18
Morehouse Begins The Year With A New President…

Dr. David A. Thomas starts his dream job as president of Morehouse College.
01.03.18