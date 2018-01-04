TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Did Bad Restaurant Reviews Cause A Couple To Kill?

AP
Leave a comment

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A restaurant manager and his girlfriend have been charged in the fatal shooting of a cook following negative online reviews of the fried chicken restaurant where they all worked.

Recent negative reviews of Bonchon Chicken on Yelp, a crowd-sourced review website, “could have been a culminating factor” in the case, Manchester police Capt. Christopher Davis told the Hartford Courant on Wednesday.

The manager, James Goolsby, was arrested Tuesday and was charged with the murder of Norris Jackson, a Hartford native and father of seven who was shot four times inside the restaurant in Manchester around lunchtime Saturday.

Goolsby’s girlfriend, Leanne Robitaille, was presented on a charge of hindering prosecution. There was an ongoing dispute between the couple and Jackson, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw Goolsby shoot Jackson four times after an argument. The medical examiner said Norris died of a gunshot wound to the neck.

Bonchon Chicken, which is based in South Korea, said in a statement it was “deeply saddened by the tragic shooting.” It expressed concern for the victim and his family.

Goolsby was held Wednesday in lieu of $1 million bond. Robitaille was ordered held on a bond of $100,000. They couldn’t be reached for comment while in custody, and it was unclear if they had lawyers who could comment for them.

Reviews for the restaurant have been mixed, with many positive comments and a few negative ones, include two on Friday, but police didn’t elaborate on how the reviews could have contributed to the cook’s death.

PHOTO: Manchester Police Department

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Did Bad Restaurant Reviews Cause A Couple To Kill?

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Bomb Cyclone?: Social Media Reacts To The…

When the bomb cyclone hit the town, everything shut down.
01.04.18
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 29th Annual Palm Springs International…

From Mary J. Blige to Octavia Spencer, we rounded up all your faves that rocked, er, walked the red carpet.
01.04.18
LET’S MAKEUP: See Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every…

Click through our gallery to help you decide which shade(s) to choose.
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18
WTH? Fox News Doctor Claims Legalizing Weed Will…

The conservatives at Fox News are angry that marijuana is fully legal in California and foresee a dystopian future of…
01.04.18
There Are Calls To Boycott ‘Black Panther’ Because…

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o…
01.03.18
Morehouse Begins The Year With A New President…

Dr. David A. Thomas starts his dream job as president of Morehouse College.
01.03.18