Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi B For Remix of “Finesse”

@Robinrazzi
Leave a comment
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B "Finesse" Cover Art

Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

2018 is off to a great start. Especially with the latest installment from Grammy Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars. The Hooligans frontman teamed up with 2017’s MVP Cardi B for the remix of “Finesse,” from Mars’ 2016 release, 24K Magic.

The video for the single is an homage to 90s sketch comedy television series, In Living Color. Well-equipped with hefty hooped earrings and vibrant Cross Colours attire, this video is sure to be a classic just like the popular TV show.

See the video here:

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Tommy Davidson Excited About A Possible ‘In Living Color’ Movie

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

10 Interesting Facts About Bruno Mars (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Interesting Facts About Bruno Mars (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 10 Interesting Facts About Bruno Mars (PHOTOS)

10 Interesting Facts About Bruno Mars (PHOTOS)

Latest…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Bomb Cyclone?: Social Media Reacts To The…

When the bomb cyclone hit the town, everything shut down.
01.04.18
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 29th Annual Palm Springs International…

From Mary J. Blige to Octavia Spencer, we rounded up all your faves that rocked, er, walked the red carpet.
01.04.18
LET’S MAKEUP: See Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every…

Click through our gallery to help you decide which shade(s) to choose.
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18
WTH? Fox News Doctor Claims Legalizing Weed Will…

The conservatives at Fox News are angry that marijuana is fully legal in California and foresee a dystopian future of…
01.04.18
There Are Calls To Boycott ‘Black Panther’ Because…

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o…
01.03.18
Morehouse Begins The Year With A New President…

Dr. David A. Thomas starts his dream job as president of Morehouse College.
01.03.18