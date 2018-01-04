New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi B For Remix of “Finesse”

2018 is off to a great start. Especially with the latest installment from Grammy Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars. The Hooligans frontman teamed up with 2017’s MVP Cardi B for the remix of “Finesse,” from Mars’ 2016 release, 24K Magic.

The video for the single is an homage to 90s sketch comedy television series, In Living Color. Well-equipped with hefty hooped earrings and vibrant Cross Colours attire, this video is sure to be a classic just like the popular TV show.

See the video here:

