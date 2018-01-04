Did Sybil Wilkes Shoplift As A Kid?

Your browser does not support iframes.

The TJMS crew is playing the game Two Truths And A Lie where you try and guess what the lie is out three options. It’s Sybil’s turn, so which one is the lie? Sybil’s been picked up twice for shoplifting, she smoked a cigarette at the age of 6 and she has an “exhaustive” autograph collection.

