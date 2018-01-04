Shaun King: 70 People Arrested After Atlanta House Party

Shaun King tells us of a story of 70 people who were arrested at a house party in Cartersville, GA after police found less than an ounce of marijuana on one person.
Police threatened, arrested and threw 70 people who had nothing to do with the marijuana found at the party. Listen as King explains the hypocrisy of this arrest and the reason why we have to fight for justice reform in America.
