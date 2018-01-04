National
Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny Side At The 2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Hello Beautiful Staff
2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

Tiffany Haddish walked the carpet with a sexy confidence for the 2017 New York Film Critics Awards. The Girls Trip breakout star showed a whole lotta leg and thigh for the event.

2017 New York Film Critics Awards - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Tiffany wore a Walter Mendez dress that showed off her legs. She paired the look with Jared Lehr jewelry (those rings are everything!) and Le Silla shoes. She added a blingy clutch that paired nicely with her shoes.

2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

The navy dress had dolmain sleeves for a dramatic effect. I’m loving the gold metallic shoes with embellishments the navy.

2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Tiffany went for a navy eyeliner that complemented her rouge eyeshadow (with just the right amount of sparkle) perfectly. She wore a a nude lip, which has been quite popular on the red carpet. She wore her braids in a high bun and showing off some purple streaks running through her protective style.

Beauties, sound off on Tiffany’s sexy style in our comment section. What do you think of the look?

